Local man called hero after helping overdose victim

A local man is being called a hero for jumping into action when he noticed something wasn't quite right with a woman shopping at a local retail store.

Scroll for more content...

His quick thinking and life-saving skills were put to the test over the weekend in a way he never would have expected.

"This ain't in my job description," said Jordan Shirley.

The 20-year-old works at Burlington Coat Factory in Flint Township.

"I'm walking past our young men's department and I look to my right and I see a lady leaned over some clothes, you know," he said.

The woman was in her 40s and she was suffering from a suspected drug overdose. Shirley immediately jumped into action.

"I'm trying to talk to the lady and she's not responding, but she's like shaking like she's cold. So I'm like let me help you, take you to the front of the store. So I'm walking and as soon as we turn the corner she just dropped all her dead weight on me," Shirley said.

Her health continued to slip as Shirley waited for paramedics to arrive.

"I just kept checking her pulse. It was in and out. She was not responding, eyes rolled back," Shirley said.

Finally help arrived and the woman was given Narcan, loaded up into the ambulance and taken away.

If it wasn't for Shirley, police said she might have died in the store.

While he went to work that day to simply help customers find the items they were shopping for, he was happy to help in a bigger way.

"Well, if I see someone who needs help I'm gonna be the first one to help you out. I'm not just gonna leave you there," Shirley said.