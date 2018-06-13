Clear

TFD rescues puppy from storm drain

Several Tulsa fire fighters rescued a puppy that was stuck in a storm drain.TFD Ladd 22 B Platoon's James Smit...

Posted: Jun. 14, 2018 12:00 AM
Updated: Jun. 14, 2018 12:00 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Several Tulsa fire fighters rescued a puppy that was stuck in a storm drain.

Scroll for more content...

TFD Ladd 22 B Platoon's James Smith climbed down the storm drain to rescue the trapped puppy.

And as you can see in the photos, the puppy was grateful and gave Smith kisses to show it thankful it was to be rescued.

Related Content

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 73°
Maryville
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 72°
Savannah
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 73°
Cameron
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 69°
Fairfax
Scattered Clouds
69° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 69°
Not a bad Wednesday across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. Daytime highs have reached into the low 80s and with dew points in the 50s it was a nice spring like day.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts


Most Popular Stories

Community Events