Several Tulsa fire fighters rescued a puppy that was stuck in a storm drain.
Scroll for more content...
TFD Ladd 22 B Platoon's James Smith climbed down the storm drain to rescue the trapped puppy.
And as you can see in the photos, the puppy was grateful and gave Smith kisses to show it thankful it was to be rescued.
Related Content
- TFD rescues puppy from storm drain
- Long Island police rescue 14 ducklings from storm drain
- Puppy rescued from cinder block wall
- The opioid crisis is draining America's workforce
- Wisconsin's future impacted by "brain drain"
- 8 malnourished puppies rescued by Chain of Hope
- Charles Co. officers save 9 ducklings trapped in drain grate
- Delta misroutes puppy on cross-country trip
- Puppy found hanging from a fence
- Puppy found hanging from a fence