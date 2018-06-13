Clear

Omaha woman finds black widow in grapes

An Omaha woman found a deadly spider in her grapes earlier this week, according to Fontenelle Forest.According...

Posted: Jun. 14, 2018 12:00 AM
Updated: Jun. 14, 2018 12:00 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

An Omaha woman found a deadly spider in her grapes earlier this week, according to Fontenelle Forest.

According to a spokesperson, the woman found a black widow in her grapes, which were purchased at a grocery store in Central Omaha.

Black widows can be found anywhere in the world, but rarely bite and are "notoriously shy."

If one is found, it is best to not try to disturb it because it may agitate the spider and instead gently coax it into a jar and bring it outside.

Not a bad Wednesday across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. Daytime highs have reached into the low 80s and with dew points in the 50s it was a nice spring like day.
