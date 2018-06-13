Man finds human finger inside alligator snapping turtle

If you or someone you know has recently lost a finger to an alligator snapping turtle, the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office would like to talk to you.

A man in Bush was cleaning a large alligator snapping turtle and preparing it for a meal on June 11 when he came across what turned out to be a human finger.

The turtle was caught on a trout line in western St. Tammany Parish, according to police.

Officers began an investigation to determine who the finger belongs to, but have so far been unable to turn up any leads.

fforts to retrieve a fingerprint from the digested digit have been unsuccessful, and area hospitals have not reported any recent patients missing a finger.

The St. Tammany Parish Coroner's Office is assisting officers canvassing the area where the turtle was caught.

Cadaver dogs are also assisting in the search.

If you have information about this case, please contact the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office at (985) 898-2338 or the St. Tammany Parish Coroner's Office at (985) 781-1150.