Electric scooter rider injured in crash, cited for DUI

The San Diego Police Department is asking for information about a crash that left a man riding an electric scooter wi...

Posted: Jun. 14, 2018 12:00 AM
Updated: Jun. 14, 2018 12:00 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The San Diego Police Department is asking for information about a crash that left a man riding an electric scooter with serious injuries in Hillcrest.

George Garbikas, 41, was riding the scooter east at 1100 Washington St. Monday at 8:30 p.m. and crossed into the path of a Toyota Prius who was exiting SR-163, police said.

Officers said Garbikas was not wearing a helmet and suffered injuries. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police cited Garbikas for driving under the influence of alcohol.

There's no word on what type of electric scooter Garbikas was riding, or how fast he was going. Many electric scooters are available for rent in the area and come with warnings to wear helmets and obey traffic laws.

Not a bad Wednesday across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. Daytime highs have reached into the low 80s and with dew points in the 50s it was a nice spring like day.
