Police: Man aims to shoot raccoon, but shoots himself in leg instead

A man who said he was trying to shoot a raccoon off a telephone pole early Wednesday morning ended up shooting himsel...

Posted: Jun. 13, 2018 11:59 PM
Updated: Jun. 13, 2018 11:59 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A man who said he was trying to shoot a raccoon off a telephone pole early Wednesday morning ended up shooting himself instead, police say.

The incident happened just after midnight Wednesday in the 2500 block of Weston Road in Colorado Springs-not far from the intersection of Hancock Expressway and S. Circle Drive.

Police were originally called out on a report of a shooting but found Don Upshaw, 67, nearby with a gunshot wound to his lower leg.

According to a Colorado Springs Police Department blotter report, Upshaw said he was using his revolver to try and shoot a raccoon that was on a nearby telephone pole, but accidentally shot himself in the leg instead.

He was transported to Memorial Hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries. He was also cited for prohibited use of a weapon.

Not a bad Wednesday across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. Daytime highs have reached into the low 80s and with dew points in the 50s it was a nice spring like day.
