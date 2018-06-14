Clear

Man gets 7 a.m. DWI after hitting school bus

Buffalo police said a man was drunk when he hit a school bus with his car Wednesday morning.Officers said the ...

Posted: Jun. 15, 2018 12:13 AM
Updated: Jun. 15, 2018 12:13 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Buffalo police said a man was drunk when he hit a school bus with his car Wednesday morning.

Scroll for more content...

Officers said the 25-year-old man, who they did not identify, fled after hitting the back of the bus just before 7:40 a.m. at Brinkman Avenue & Doat Street.

One child on board was injured, police said. They did not elaborate on the severity of the injury, or any other details about the child.

Police found the man a short time later at Bailey Avenue & Walden Avenue. Officers credited tips from the community for their ability to make an arrest.

The man is facing charges of driving while intoxicated, resisting arrest, obstruction and various vehicle and traffic violations.

Related Content

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 96° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 86°
Maryville
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 80°
Savannah
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 86°
Cameron
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 81°
Fairfax
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 86°
A Heat Advisory is in effect from noon Friday until 8pm Sunday for portions of the KQTV viewing area. Temperatures will be in the mid 90s and Heat index values between 100 and 105 degrees.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts


Most Popular Stories

Community Events