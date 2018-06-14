Clear

Dad helped suspect get away from deputies

Mobile County Sheriff's Office hunting an assault suspect, whose father helped him get away from deputies.

Jeremy Allen Weaver, 29, is wanted for assaulting a drug dealer in Citronelle last month. Deputies went to arrest him at his father's house in Chunchula, but the man distracted deputies long enough to allow Weaver to escape on foot. He hasn't been seen since.

Weaver's father was arrested for obstructing justice.

A Heat Advisory is in effect from noon Friday until 8pm Sunday for portions of the KQTV viewing area. Temperatures will be in the mid 90s and Heat index values between 100 and 105 degrees.
