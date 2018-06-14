Clear

URGENT - Supreme Court strikes down Minnesota law that banned political apparel at polling place

Posted: Jun. 15, 2018 12:13 AM
Updated: Jun. 15, 2018 12:13 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire
(CNN) -- The Supreme Court on Thursday struck down a Minnesota law that banned political apparel at a polling place, holding that it violates the Free Speech Clause of the First Amendment. The vote was 7-2.

A Heat Advisory is in effect from noon Friday until 8pm Sunday for portions of the KQTV viewing area. Temperatures will be in the mid 90s and Heat index values between 100 and 105 degrees.
