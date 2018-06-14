Clear

URGENT - New York sues Trump family foundation

(CNN) -- The New York attorney general is suing President Donald Trump's charitable foundation along with its directo...

(CNN) -- The New York attorney general is suing President Donald Trump's charitable foundation along with its directors -- the President, his sons Eric and Donald Jr. and daughter Ivanka, alleging they violated state and federal charities law. Attorney General Barbara Underwood alleges a pattern of persistent illegal conduct over more than a decade that includes extensive unlawful political coordination with the Trump presidential campaign.

A Heat Advisory is in effect from noon Friday until 8pm Sunday for portions of the KQTV viewing area. Temperatures will be in the mid 90s and Heat index values between 100 and 105 degrees.
