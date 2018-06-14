Clear

Elementary school warns parents of possible tuberculosis exposure

Parents of Salem Elementary School were warned of a tuberculosis (TB) exposure on Wednesday.The school said th...

Posted: Jun. 15, 2018 12:12 AM
Updated: Jun. 15, 2018 12:12 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Parents of Salem Elementary School were warned of a tuberculosis (TB) exposure on Wednesday.

Scroll for more content...

The school said the Virginia Department of Health reported a small number of students, staff and faculty may have been exposed to an individual with TB.

Although the risk of exposure no longer exists, the school notified families because they are working to be sure any individuals exposed are evaluated and treated if needed.

TB is a lung illness caused by a germ that is passed from person to person through the air when someone coughs, sneezes, etc.

The illness is not easy to catch and the school reminded parents that those who are exposed and infected but are not ill can't give TB to others.

Related Content

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 96° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 86°
Maryville
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 80°
Savannah
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 86°
Cameron
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 81°
Fairfax
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 86°
A Heat Advisory is in effect from noon Friday until 8pm Sunday for portions of the KQTV viewing area. Temperatures will be in the mid 90s and Heat index values between 100 and 105 degrees.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts


Most Popular Stories

Community Events