7 teens injured after car launches into trees

Seven teenagers were injured when the vehicle they were in went off state Route 39 in Weber County and into some tree...

Posted: Jun. 15, 2018 12:11 AM
Updated: Jun. 15, 2018 12:11 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Seven teenagers were injured when the vehicle they were in went off state Route 39 in Weber County and into some trees early Thursday, officials said.

The driver was trying to navigate a right-hand curve on the winding road just south of the Monte Cristo Campground when the vehicle rolled off the road, according to Sgt. Mark Horton of the Weber County Sheriff's Office.

The car ended up suspended in a tree and at least one occupant was ejected. One teen was able to get out of the car and crawled up to the roadway to get cellphone service and report the incident, Horton said.

Everyone inside the vehicle was 14 to 17 years old. Two of them were riding in the car's trunk at the time of the accident, according to Weber County sheriff's Lt. Matt Jensen. Four of the teens were flown to hospitals in critical condition. Three others were transported by ambulance with non-life threatening injuries.

Speed may have been a factor in the crash. The car was traveling about 70 mph on a 40 mph road, according to Horton.

A Heat Advisory is in effect from noon Friday until 8pm Sunday for portions of the KQTV viewing area.
