Literacy coach creates mobile library for summer

One local school district is setting up a program that brings the pages of books right to the pupils.

Michelle Schroeder is a literacy coach for the Chesaning School District. She is also the brains behind their new Big Rockin' Book Bus.

"I went to a training in June and I heard of a district in Grand Rapids that had a mobile bus. So I thought that would be awesome. We have so many kids over the summer that don't have access to any libraries. I thought that would be great if we could make one too," Schroeder said.

She reached out to the community and donors for help. After a few months and a quick makeover, the bus was transformed into a mobile library and was ready to show off to students on their last day of school.

"I think it's pretty cool that Ms. Schroeder is doing this stuff for kids that can't get books," said Cole Maier, fourth grade student at Big Rock Elementary.

The bus will make stops at several locations around Chesaning throughout the summer. It is free to check out a book and there are no due dates. Plus, students even get a free lunch to go with it.

Schroeder said students can lose up to three months of education over the summer. That's why the reading bus is so important.

"If we could keep them at least holding their own or possibly even moving ahead a little bit over the summer, it makes a big difference over the course of their 12-year careers," Schroeder said.

With the response as overwhelming as this one, Schroeder is hoping the buzz sticks around because the library is anything but average.

"I hope to have a lot of kids, this bus full of kids and reading books and having lunch. I'll be able to talk to them about reading and about books and just keep them growing all summer long," she said.