Clear

Bridge flying massive American Flag on 'Flag Day'

Thursday is Flag Day in the United States and the Mackinac Bridge is celebrating by flying a MASSIVE American flag fr...

Posted: Jun. 15, 2018 12:11 AM
Updated: Jun. 15, 2018 12:11 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Thursday is Flag Day in the United States and the Mackinac Bridge is celebrating by flying a MASSIVE American flag from the bridge.

Scroll for more content...

The flag normally flies on holidays as people converge up north, specifically on Memorial Day, the Fourth of July and Labor Day.

Flag Day celebrates the anniversary of the Flag Resoluton of 1777, according to USFlag.org. It was officially designated as a holiday in 1949 when President Harry Truman signed an act of Congress.

Related Content

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 96° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 86°
Maryville
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 80°
Savannah
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 86°
Cameron
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 81°
Fairfax
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 86°
A Heat Advisory is in effect from noon Friday until 8pm Sunday for portions of the KQTV viewing area. Temperatures will be in the mid 90s and Heat index values between 100 and 105 degrees.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts


Most Popular Stories

Community Events