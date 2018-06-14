Clear

Man arrested in connection with hit-and-run that killed bicyclist

A 20-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a deadly hit-and-run last week.

Posted: Jun. 15, 2018 12:10 AM
Updated: Jun. 15, 2018 12:10 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A 20-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a deadly hit-and-run last week.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department arrested Omar Lopez for Wednesday, on preliminary charges of leaving the scene of an accident causing death to a person.

Police say Annastaisha Sandlin was riding her bike south on Standish Avenue just after 5 p.m. Friday when she was struck by a small silver SUV and killed.

The man driving the SUV, who police believe was Lopez, fled the scene. The vehicle was later found abandoned.

Scott Harris, a veteran who is also a videographer and bike messenger, says he was driving in the area when the silver Ford Escape pulled out in front of him and swerved into the bike lane, striking Sandlin.

When Harris noticed the SUV was not stopping he followed it for several minutes until he saw a man get out and abandon the vehicle at Madison and Bacon.

Harris captured the chase on video.

