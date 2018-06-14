Clear

Adult daycare employee fired after leaving two clients in van at auto repair shop

An employee at St. Elizabeth Adult Daycare Center has been fired after leaving an elderly woman and a man with develo...

An employee at St. Elizabeth Adult Daycare Center has been fired after leaving an elderly woman and a man with developmental disabilities in the company's van during an oil change Tuesday morning.

The car was off with no air conditioning for 5 to 10 minutes before a mechanic went to get the van and noticed a man and woman inside, according to the repair shop's owner Mark Balthasar.

"The folks in the van never were overcome with heat, they weren't even sweating in the van. They were fine," Balthasar said.

The daycare center's administrator, Sister John Antonio Miller, said the clients did not require hospitalization following the incident. The relatives of the clients and the state were also notified, according to Miller.

Miller said the employee had been with the company for 17 years.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services had an inspector visit the center on Wednesday.

