Good Samaritans help person from capsized boat

Good Samaritans helped out a boater after a vessel capsized Thursday.HRT workers were in a boat nearby and too...

Posted: Jun. 15, 2018 12:08 AM
Updated: Jun. 15, 2018 12:09 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Good Samaritans helped out a boater after a vessel capsized Thursday.

HRT workers were in a boat nearby and took action when they saw the other boat flip over, officials said.

The workers helped rescue the boater about 100 yards from the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel.

Officials got a call about the incident around 12:30 p.m.

There are no reported injuries. The boat is still capsized but will be towed.

A Heat Advisory is in effect from noon Friday until 8pm Sunday for portions of the KQTV viewing area. Temperatures will be in the mid 90s and Heat index values between 100 and 105 degrees.
