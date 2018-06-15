Clear

Gunfire strikes cars on highway in Washington state

Washington state authorities are searching for a person who opened fire on four cars near the Seattle-Tacoma Internat...

Washington state authorities are searching for a person who opened fire on four cars near the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.

No injuries were reported in the incident, which happened Wednesday evening on State Route 509, Washington State Patrol said.

Some parts of the highway were briefly shut down as authorities searched for the shooter using K-9 units. Authorities released images of the cars hit by gunfire and said investigations are ongoing.

"Troopers and WSP aircraft are currently searching the area for the active shooter," Washington State Patrol tweeted late Wednesday. "Please remain vigilant and avoid the area ... If you see any suspicious activity, please call 911."

A Heat Advisory is in effect from noon Friday until 8pm Sunday for the entire KQTV viewing area. Temperatures will be in the mid 90s and heat index values between 100 and 105 degrees. A Heat Advisory means that a period of hot temperatures are expected. The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a situation in which heat illnesses are possible. Drink plenty of fluids , stay in air-conditioned room , and stay out of the sun.
