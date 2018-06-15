Giuliani says Michael Cohen is not cooperating with federal investigators

Rudy Giuliani, one of President Donald Trump's lawyers in the Russia investigation, says Michael Cohen, Trump's personal attorney, is not cutting a deal with federal prosecutors.

"I checked into this last night. It's not so. He's not cooperating, nor do we care because the President did nothing wrong," Giuliani said in an interview on Fox News Wednesday night.

A source familiar with the situation told CNN that Cohen had not yet met with prosecutors to speak about a potential deal, and it's unclear whether either side is seeking one.

Giuliani told Fox News that Trump's legal team is "very comfortable" if Cohen cooperates with federal authorities.

"There's nothing that he can cooperate about with regard to President Trump," Giuliani said. "I am absolutely certain of that from everything I know about that investigation."

Cohen has been under criminal investigation in the Southern District of New York. He has not been charged with a crime, but the FBI raid of his home, hotel room and office in early April revealed that prosecutors had zeroed in on his personal financial dealings, including the payment he made to porn star Stormy Daniels on Trump's behalf before the election.

In April, Trump tweeted that Cohen would not flip on him.

"Most people will flip if the Government lets them out of trouble, even if........it means lying or making up stories. Sorry, I don't see Michael doing that despite the horrible Witch Hunt and the dishonest media!" Trump wrote.

The President did not rule out the possibility of pardoning Cohen when asked by reporters last week.