Clear

Poll: North Korea summit was a good idea and helped Trump

Most American adults say that the meeting between President Donald Trump and North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un was a go...

Posted: Jun. 15, 2018 6:34 AM
Updated: Jun. 15, 2018 6:34 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Most American adults say that the meeting between President Donald Trump and North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un was a good idea, according to a Monmouth poll released Thursday.

Scroll for more content...

The seven-in-10 who say it's a good idea is up from 63% in late April, including 93% of Republicans, 74% of independents, and 49% of Democrats. Only 20% say it was a bad idea.

The recent poll also shows 46% disapprove of the job Trump is doing as President, perhaps a side effect of the good feelings people have about his efforts on North Korea. The last time Trump's number for disapproval was under 50% was in September 2017, when it remained at 49% for two months. Trump also ties his record high approval rating (43%) in Monmouth polling, which he last achieved in March 2017.

In addition, just under half of respondents (46%) said the meeting made Trump stronger as opposed to those who thought it made him look weaker (13%), with 38% saying it didn't alter his appearance. Kim Jong Un received similar numbers to the President, with 45% saying it made him look stronger, 9% weaker, and 39% saying it didn't change his international stature.

Still, Americans are split over who gained from the meeting, with 38% saying Kim's country gained more and 39% saying they both benefited equally. Just 9% said the US got the upper hand.

There is also a split over whether to suspend the joint military exercises with South Korea. Less than half (47%) had heard about Trump agreeing to halting such exercises, which he described as "war games." More (53%) said they hadn't heard about his concession to Kim.

However, out of all Americans (not just those who have heard about them), 42% think it's a bad idea and 38% say it's a good idea. Of those who had heard Trump's promise to halt the exercises with the South, the number who say it's a good idea increases to 46%.

While Trump declared Wednesday there is no longer a nuclear threat from North Korea, a slight majority (51%) said that it's likely his meeting with Kim will help reduce the nuclear threat posed by North Korea. Republicans are more likely to feel this way at 77%, with only 33% of Democrats agreeing, and 49% of independents.

The Monmouth University survey was conducted from June 12-13, 2018 among 806 adults. The margin of sampling error is -3.5%; it is larger for subgroups.

Related Content

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
92° wxIcon
Hi: 96° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 96°
Maryville
Clear
91° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 91°
Savannah
Clear
92° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 96°
Cameron
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 93°
Fairfax
Clear
91° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 76°
Feels Like: 95°
A Heat Advisory is in effect from noon Friday until 8pm Sunday for the entire KQTV viewing area. Temperatures will be in the mid 90s and heat index values between 100 and 105 degrees. A Heat Advisory means that a period of hot temperatures are expected. The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a situation in which heat illnesses are possible. Drink plenty of fluids , stay in air-conditioned room , and stay out of the sun.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts


Most Popular Stories

Community Events