Adviser under fire for pro-Nazi comments 'let go' from pro-Trump groups

A policy adviser for two pro-Trump groups who came under fire last month when a video surfaced of him praising Nazis ...

Posted: Jun. 15, 2018 7:06 AM
Updated: Jun. 15, 2018 7:06 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A policy adviser for two pro-Trump groups who came under fire last month when a video surfaced of him praising Nazis says he has been let go from those groups.

Juan Pablo Andrade was a policy adviser at America First Policies and America First Action PAC, two outside groups tasked with promoting President Donald Trump's political agenda. In May, Andrade was caught on a video first reported by Mediaite saying, "The only thing the Nazis didn't get right is they didn't keep f***ing going!"

Andrade wrote on Twitter that the video was taken out of context and that he was quoting someone else. He also said he is looking for the full video which would exonerate him.

Asked about his current status at the groups, Andrade told CNN, "As a decision from the board of directors, I was let go from America First Policies/Action, but it was a mutual agreement."

"I will be releasing a statement in the upcoming days," he added.

The decision to let Andrade go comes two weeks after CVS Health, Southern Company and Dow Chemical said they'd no longer contribute to the group in part due to his past comments.

Carl Higbie, a top staffer at the group, resigned from his post last week. Prior to that, Higbie had resigned from the Trump administration in January following a CNN KFile report on past racist, sexist, anti-gay, and anti-Muslim comments from his time as a radio host.

A spokesperson for America First Policies and America First Action PAC did not respond to CNN's request for comment.

On Thursday, former White House press secretary Sean Spicer announced that he had joined America First Action PAC as a spokesman and senior adviser.

A Heat Advisory is in effect from noon Friday until 8pm Sunday for the entire KQTV viewing area.
