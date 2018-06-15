White House legislative affairs director tells staff he's leaving

Marc Short, the White House legislative director, told his team Friday he will be leaving the White House this summer, a source tells CNN.

Short told his legislative affairs staff that he discussed his departure with his wife and family and laid out a timeline for leaving this summer. The source described the mood in the meeting as "bittersweet" because Short is well-liked among the staff.

Short led the White House's efforts to repeal Obamacare, which failed, and to pass tax cuts, which succeeded.