Clear

Ellen DeGeneres is heading out on tour -- sort of

Ellen DeGeneres is heading out on the road for the first time in 15 years.But don't run to buy your ticket jus...

Posted: Jun. 15, 2018 3:26 PM
Updated: Jun. 15, 2018 3:26 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Ellen DeGeneres is heading out on the road for the first time in 15 years.

But don't run to buy your ticket just yet.

The daytime talk-show host will only be hitting three cities this time around.

"I'm doing my first standup shows in 15 years," DeGeneres posted on social media. "I'm coming to #Seattle, #SanFrancisco and #SanDiego. Come see me."

Her final stop will be at Benaroya Hall in Seattle, Washington where she will film a standup special for Netflix.

DeGeneres announced the new special last year on her show.

"I'm excited to do it, I'm excited for you to see it," she said at the time. "And now, each one of you, you get to Netflix & chill with me. How about that?"

She'll do eight shows

Her Netflix special was announced last year

Related Content

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
92° wxIcon
Hi: 96° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 96°
Maryville
Clear
91° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 91°
Savannah
Clear
92° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 96°
Cameron
Clear
89° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 93°
Fairfax
Clear
91° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 76°
Feels Like: 95°
A Heat Advisory is in effect from noon Friday until 8pm Sunday for the entire KQTV viewing area. Temperatures will be in the mid 90s and heat index values between 100 and 105 degrees. A Heat Advisory means that a period of hot temperatures are expected. The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a situation in which heat illnesses are possible. Drink plenty of fluids , stay in air-conditioned room , and stay out of the sun.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts


Most Popular Stories

Community Events