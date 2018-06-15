It was all about James Comey and his team

After more than 17 long months of anticipation, it finally arrived.

And for those inclined to read it, the report from the Justice Department's inspector general -- all 568 pages of content and appendices -- serves as an intriguing chronicle of FBI mistakes, miscues and miscalculations, all linked to the handling of a probe over the most infamous private email server in our nation's 242-year history.

Resembling the psychological evaluation known as the Rorschach test, the report has already been adopted by partisans on every side of the controversy that set the IG in motion in the first place -- each hoping to score a cheap political point in the moment. Perception is everything -- the eye of the beholder. The viewer sees what he or she wants to see. There's ample fuel to be rationed to both the #Resistance and to those who believe in the existence of a nefarious "Deep State."

But in reality, what the nonpartisan inspector general released was a careful examination of what we should have seen all along. James Comey, the self-righteous, fired former FBI director-turned-Twitter proselytizer, is at heart, a decent and honorable man. Flawed as he may be and smitten with the sound of his own grand ponderings, he was a leader who shrank from pivotal and consequential moments. But he didn't endeavor to place his finger on any scale.

He never purposely set about to affect or influence the 2016 election. But the "500-year flood," as he likes to characterize the circumstances surrounding the case of Hillary Clinton's use of her private email server, left him floundering in the rising waters, ill-equipped to handle the rush of events.

Comey earned a stern rebuke from the IG for "violating FBI norms" when he chose to discuss publicly an investigation related to a political candidate, Clinton, on the eve of an election. Hard to fault him for this when he served under an attorney general, Loretta Lynch, who elected not to recuse herself entirely from oversight of the emails case following an unconscionably questionable encounter with Bill Clinton on a Phoenix tarmac in June 2016.

She had engaged in a 30-minute private meeting in the aft end of her jet with a former President -- married to the presidential candidate under investigation -- and dismissed it as a chat about "golf and grandkids."

Comey hadn't infected the case with political bias. His boss did.

But there's also mention in the report of the FBI's culture of leaking to the press during his reign as director. This happened on his watch. He needs to own this, as he did in his book where he discussed leaking a memo after he was fired by President Donald Trump. And all of the named and unnamed violators of the rules prohibiting unauthorized disclosures of sensitive information need to be sanctioned.

Current FBI Director Christopher Wray acknowledged as much in a press conference Thursday, following the release of the inspector general's report.

But it isn't necessarily these items in the IG's account that showcase how Comey tarnished the bureau.

He elected to surround himself with an echo chamber of callow, ambitious and promoted-before-their-time special agents who were unprepared for the sober decision-making and judgment necessary in FBI senior executives.

We've witnessed their firing for lack of candor (Andrew McCabe). And we've read their politically charged text message exchanges (Peter Strzok and Lisa Page). And we've learned how a rather small cabal of FBI headquarters inhabitants had major influence over two consequential investigations -- the Clinton case and the Trump-Russia investigation -- and we have speculated that insularity and groupthink and yes, political biases may have infected them.

Note the just-released Strzok-Page text exchange from August 2016; it defies any pretense of impartiality and understanding of the separation of personal political views and one's work:

Page: "(Trump's) not ever going to become president, right? Right?"

Strzok: "No. No he's not. We'll stop it."

So, for the smug and condescending folks who scoffed at "secret societies" and "insurance policies," alluded to in previous texts from these two, we'll add, "No he's not. We'll stop it," to the growing list of their troubling exchanges. How can anyone pretend messages such as that aren't chilling and don't demand further investigation?

FBI agents have been censured and sanctioned for their actions during the Clinton case. More, as hinted at by Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Wray, are sure to receive similar fates.

And we still have another IG report on the horizon. One that will revisit the same players -- who were also attached to the Trump-Russia case.

These are trying times for the FBI.

Angry and disheartened after I'd ground through the voluminous report Thursday afternoon, I called my friend and former colleague, Robert Anderson, who retired recently as executive assistant director, the bureau's No. 3.

He knew Strzok well. And shared this with me:

"Jimmy, during my 21-year career, Peter Strzok worked for me as a supervisor and a chief of staff while I was the assistant director for counterintelligence. We spent large periods of time on special details and assignments together, at home and abroad. During that time, Peter never appeared to give any consideration to decision-making that wasn't predicated on strict adherence to the law and FBI guidelines."

Decent folks can make horrendous decisions.

Some may do so because they're thrust into a 500-year flood and realize they never learned to swim.

And others because they forget their fealty is to the Constitution and their job description doesn't include discussing efforts to negate the will of the people.

Good men and good women make mistakes.

It shouldn't take us 568 pages to discover that.