Clear

Man rescued from Missouri River after reportedly being in water for 3 days

A man has been rescued from the Missouri River northwest of Parkville after he said he'd spent three days in the wate...

Posted: Jun. 15, 2018 3:42 PM
Updated: Jun. 15, 2018 3:42 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A man has been rescued from the Missouri River northwest of Parkville after he said he'd spent three days in the water.

Scroll for more content...

He was pulled from the water near Farley, Missouri, where the Missouri and Platte rivers meet.

A couple was fishing on the Missouri River when they found the man, at first thinking he was dead. When they saw he was alive, they called 911 and gave him a life jacket.

Boat crews were called in to rescue him, according to fire officials.

Fire officials also said the man in his mid 40s was lethargic, and they had problems getting him into a boat.

He was not able to say at the time of the rescue why he was in the water or how he got there.

Rescue crews took him from the Missouri River to a boat ramp out of the Platte River in order to have access to an ambulance.

The man is expected to be OK.

Related Content

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
92° wxIcon
Hi: 96° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 96°
Maryville
Clear
91° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 91°
Savannah
Clear
92° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 96°
Cameron
Clear
89° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 93°
Fairfax
Clear
91° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 76°
Feels Like: 95°
A Heat Advisory is in effect from noon Friday until 8pm Sunday for the entire KQTV viewing area. Temperatures will be in the mid 90s and heat index values between 100 and 105 degrees. A Heat Advisory means that a period of hot temperatures are expected. The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a situation in which heat illnesses are possible. Drink plenty of fluids , stay in air-conditioned room , and stay out of the sun.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts


Most Popular Stories

Community Events