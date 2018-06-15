Clear

On the brink of dropping out, student becomes valedictorian with help of bus pass

230 at risk students graduated today in a joyful ceremony for the Chicago Excel Academy.But one student nearly...

Posted: Jun. 15, 2018 5:03 PM
Updated: Jun. 15, 2018 5:03 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

230 at risk students graduated today in a joyful ceremony for the Chicago Excel Academy.

Scroll for more content...

But one student nearly missed his high school experience altogether.

Yoquan Williams, 18, was determined to go to school, even with significant financial and family obstacles and the challenge of transportation.

Thursday he received his diploma, which may be the second most important piece of paper in his education behind his bus pass.

"Some days I could afford bus fare, and some days," Williams said. "I couldn't really see a way for me to get there. … It was just an issue of me getting there every day. And for a long period of time, I stopped coming to school."

That nearly meant dropping out altogether until his aunt talked to counselors at Camelot Education, a group that partners with public schools to help a-risk students. They got Williams a bus pass and he enrolled in Chicago Excel Academy, a school where students who had either dropped out or fallen behind get a second chance.

Williams made the most of it and earned a perfect 4.0 GPA.

"Yoquan has an amazing work ethic. When he puts his mind to something, he's able to go full force. He's very dedicated," said Celeste Sulaiman, director of student services.

Williams graduated Thursday as the class of 2018 valedictorian.

When he stepped to the podium to address the 230 students and their families there was a sense of relief and reflection.

"By certain people breaking stereotypes and saying, 'Yes we can do this,' other people in my community will say, 'Oh this person did it and he came from the exact same background as I did … then why can't I do it?'"

Williams will be studying creative writing at Bradley University where he says he wants to write books or screenplays and be the next Steven Speilberg.

Related Content

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
92° wxIcon
Hi: 96° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 96°
Maryville
Clear
91° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 91°
Savannah
Clear
92° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 96°
Cameron
Clear
89° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 93°
Fairfax
Clear
91° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 76°
Feels Like: 95°
A Heat Advisory is in effect from noon Friday until 8pm Sunday for the entire KQTV viewing area. Temperatures will be in the mid 90s and heat index values between 100 and 105 degrees. A Heat Advisory means that a period of hot temperatures are expected. The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a situation in which heat illnesses are possible. Drink plenty of fluids , stay in air-conditioned room , and stay out of the sun.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts


Most Popular Stories

Community Events