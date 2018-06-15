Rapper Trippie Redd accused of hitting woman over head with gun

Atlanta-based rapper Trippie Redd is behind bars after he allegedly hit a woman over the head with a gun.
Redd, whose real name is Michael White, is charged with battery and aggravated assault in the incident, which happened on Lakeland Drive in northwest Atlanta.
This is the second incident involving Redd in the past month. In May, he was arrested for public fighting, criminal trespassing and simple battery following an incident in Cobb County involving rapper FDM Grady.
Redd has several hits in the Billboard Top 100.
