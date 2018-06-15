Clear

Dejan Lovren: Croatia's World Cup squad is packed with 'big talent'

It's been 20 years since Croatia not only burst onto the ...

Posted: Jun. 15, 2018 7:56 PM
Updated: Jun. 15, 2018 7:56 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

It's been 20 years since Croatia not only burst onto the World Cup scene, but also since they advanced beyond the group stages and achieved their best result by reaching the quarterfinals.

Each year anticipation has grown as to whether Croatia's squad will finally meet the expectations set in France two decades ago.

However, 28-year-old Croatian and Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren points out Croatia hasn't been doing too badly at all given the size of the country.

READ: The World Cup in Numbers

"We are a small country, only four million people and we have big talent in our squad," he told CNN Sport in an exclusive interview.

"You look at which payers (are) playing and (from what) teams, it's quite amazing."

READ: Your Country Needs You! What nationality means to the modern-day footballer

READ: And the winner of the 2018 World Cup will be ...

This year the squad is made up of Real Madrid's 32-year-old midfielder Luka Modric, who has not only lifted the Champions League trophy four times, but is arguably the star of the Croatian team.

Then there's Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakiti- who boasts over 90 caps, as well as robust Juventus striker Mario Mand-uki- who will be play a key part in making an impact in Russia.

READ: Vincent Kompany: 'Pele is the greatest player of all time'

READ: Hazard: 'We'll go there to try to win the World Cup'

With Croatia failing to advance beyond the group stages since 1998, the pressure is on -- and their section is a tough one. Croatia will face Nigeria on June 16, Argentina on June 21 and Iceland on June 26.

Visit CNN.com/sport for more news and features

"To be part of the World Cup is already an achievement but we believe in our quality and we know that we if can get through the group stages we can go far," Lovren said.

The Croatian defender says Croatia has 'big talent' in this year's squad

Croatia has failed to proceed past the group stages since 1988

Related Content

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
92° wxIcon
Hi: 96° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 96°
Maryville
Clear
91° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 91°
Savannah
Clear
92° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 96°
Cameron
Clear
89° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 93°
Fairfax
Clear
91° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 76°
Feels Like: 95°
A Heat Advisory is in effect from noon Friday until 8pm Sunday for the entire KQTV viewing area. Temperatures will be in the mid 90s and heat index values between 100 and 105 degrees. A Heat Advisory means that a period of hot temperatures are expected. The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a situation in which heat illnesses are possible. Drink plenty of fluids , stay in air-conditioned room , and stay out of the sun.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts


Most Popular Stories

Community Events