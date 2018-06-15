Clear

1 Wyandotte Co. deputy dead, 1 critical after being shot outside county courthouse

Two Wyandotte County Sheriff's Office deputies and a suspect were shot outside the county courthouse, leading to the ...

Posted: Jun. 15, 2018 7:55 PM
Updated: Jun. 15, 2018 7:55 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Two Wyandotte County Sheriff's Office deputies and a suspect were shot outside the county courthouse, leading to the death of one deputy.

The shooting happened before 11:17 a.m. Friday near the corner of 8th Street and Ann Avenue. The courthouse is located at 710 N. 7th Street.

Lt. Kelli Bailiff with the Wyandotte County Sheriff's Office said the deputies were transporting inmates to court for a hearing when they were "overcome."

Bailiff said their own firearms could have been used against them.

The shooting and subsequent events happened in the parking lot of the gated transport office.

Both deputies were taken to an area hospital.

One deputy has died at the hospital from his injuries and the other is in critical condition.

The surviving deputy is female.

A suspect was also shot during the incident and was taken to an area hospital for surgery.

Authorities are not looking for any other suspects in connection to the incident.

The Kansas City, Kansas police department is heading the investigation.

The Kansas City, KS, Fraternal Order of Police issued the following statement in regards to the shooting:

"We are praying for our friends at the Wyandotte County Sheriff's Office, their families, friends and our entire blue family. We are here for you all."

