Video: Woman arrested after fit of rage at Planet Fitness

A woman was arrested after damaging equipment during a fit of rage at a Grand Rapids fitness center.The incide...

Posted: Jun. 15, 2018 7:54 PM
Updated: Jun. 15, 2018 7:54 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A woman was arrested after damaging equipment during a fit of rage at a Grand Rapids fitness center.

The incident happened around 1:30 a.m. on June 12th at the Planet Fitness on 28th Street near the East Beltline.

The incident was caught on cell phone video. The 20-year-old woman is seen arguing with employees, throwing computer monitors and damaging a phone. Grand Rapids Police say she is being charged with Malicious Destruction of Property, $200 – $1,000.

Police say that the employee who appears to have been assaulted chose not to press charges. Planet Fitness chose to press charges for the destruction of property.

A Heat Advisory is in effect from noon Friday until 8pm Sunday for the entire KQTV viewing area. Temperatures will be in the mid 90s and heat index values between 100 and 105 degrees.
