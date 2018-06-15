Clear

Mike Pence met by 'Big LGBTQ Dance Party' as he speaks in Ohio

LGBTQ rights supporters and people celebrating Pride welcomed Vice President Mike Pence to Columbus, Ohio, on Friday ...

Posted: Jun. 15, 2018 7:53 PM
Updated: Jun. 15, 2018 7:53 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

LGBTQ rights supporters and people celebrating Pride welcomed Vice President Mike Pence to Columbus, Ohio, on Friday with a "Big LGBTQ Dance Party."

Scroll for more content...

Crowds converged on a small stretch of Gay Street -- you read that right -- outside the hotel where Pence was speaking to a separate group about tax reform.

Videos posted to social media showed crowd members raising rainbow flags and dancing to loud music. They were celebrating the kickoff of Columbus' Pride Festival, but organizers also wanted to send a message to the vice president.

"We want to counter that anti-LGBT attitude that they have with a big, positive, loving dance party," said organizer Jay Smith in a statement from ProgressOhio, which cosponsored the event.

Smith told CNN affiliate WBNS the dance party had two purposes. First, organizers wanted to call attention to Pence's record on gay rights, he said.

While he was governor of Indiana in 2015, Pence signed the Religious Freedom Restoration Act, which critics said could be used by individuals and businesses to discriminate against the LGBTQ community on the basis of religion.

"And the second (purpose)," Smith said, "is to offer broad support for the LGBT community, and especially for those who are still struggling with their sexual orientation identity or their gender identity."

Pence was in Columbus to talk about tax reform at an event put on by America First Policies at the Renaissance Columbus Downtown Hotel, according to WBNS.

America First Policies is a nonprofit closely aligned with the White House. It has reportedly raised millions to support President Donald Trump's agenda.

Friday's party was not the first time LGBTQ rights proponents targeted the VP with dancing. Back in January 2017, hours before his inauguration as vice president, about 200 protesters marched to Pence's rental home in Chevy Chase, Maryland, and held a dance party outside, chanting, "Daddy Pence, come dance."

Related Content

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
92° wxIcon
Hi: 96° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 96°
Maryville
Clear
91° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 91°
Savannah
Clear
92° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 96°
Cameron
Clear
89° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 93°
Fairfax
Clear
91° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 76°
Feels Like: 95°
A Heat Advisory is in effect from noon Friday until 8pm Sunday for the entire KQTV viewing area. Temperatures will be in the mid 90s and heat index values between 100 and 105 degrees. A Heat Advisory means that a period of hot temperatures are expected. The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a situation in which heat illnesses are possible. Drink plenty of fluids , stay in air-conditioned room , and stay out of the sun.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts


Most Popular Stories

Community Events