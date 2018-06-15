Clear

Central Oregon wildfire grows to 125 acres, caused by abandoned warming fire

A wildfire in central Oregon grew to 125 acres on Friday.The Hammer Fire was discovered Wednesday afternoon in...

Posted: Jun. 15, 2018 7:52 PM
Updated: Jun. 15, 2018 7:52 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A wildfire in central Oregon grew to 125 acres on Friday.

The Hammer Fire was discovered Wednesday afternoon in the Maury Mountains south of Prineville, on the Lookout Mountain Ranger District of the Ochoco National Forest.

The fire was estimated to be 50 acres Thursday, burning in dead and down fuels with some isolated torching in the Hammer Creek and Florida Creek drainages.

By Friday, officials said the Hammer Fire was 125 acres and 70 percent contained. It was not expected to grow any larger, as all burnout operations were successful overnight.

Crews are remaining at the scene through the weekend to patrol the fire lines and mop up any hotspots.

Investigators determined the fire was human-caused, starting from an abandoned warming fire. The fire remains under investigation.

Land managers remind the public that fuels are drying out and fire danger is expected to increase along with warmer weather. There are no public use restrictions in effect at this time on National Forest System lands in central Oregon, but campfires should always be completely extinguished prior to vacating a campsite.

