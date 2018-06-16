Clear

US Coast Guard crew seizes cocaine worth $206 million

A recent deployment in the Pacific Ocean proved very successful for a US Coast Guard crew: During their 80-day patrol...

Posted: Jun. 16, 2018 12:02 PM
Updated: Jun. 16, 2018 12:02 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A recent deployment in the Pacific Ocean proved very successful for a US Coast Guard crew: During their 80-day patrol they seized nearly 12,000 pounds of cocaine worth around $206 million.

Scroll for more content...

The Coast Guard cutter Campbell returned to its homeport in Kittery, Maine, on Friday after the counter-narcotic patrol in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific.

The Campbell intercepted suspected smuggling vessels six times, according to a statement from the Coast Guard.

The Campbell's commanding officer, Cmdr. Mark McDonnell, said he's "incredibly proud" of his team. The 29-year-old ship has a crew of 100.

The Cambell and another cutter, Active, seized the drugs off the coasts of Mexico, Central and South America, the Coast Guard said. The crew offloaded the drugs last week in Florida.

McDonnell said the presence of the Coast Guard and other law enforcement agencies is "essential to dismantling the crime networks that threaten the US with their illicit activities."

The crew detained 24 suspected smugglers during the patrol.

The Campbell's crew was assisted with MH-65 Dolphin helicopters from the Helicopter Interdiction Tactical Squadron unit, based in Jacksonville, Florida.

A photo shared by the Coast Guard shows some of the crew members standing around the massive cargo.

Related Content

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 76°
Feels Like: 96°
Maryville
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 90°
Savannah
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 96°
Cameron
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 93°
Fairfax
Clear
89° wxIcon
Hi: 96° Lo: 76°
Feels Like: 94°
A Heat Advisory is in effect until 8pm Sunday for the entire KQTV viewing area. Temperatures will be in the mid 90s and heat index values between 100 and 105 degrees. A Heat Advisory means that a period of hot temperatures are expected. The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a situation in which heat illnesses are possible. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in air-conditioned rooms, and stay out of the sun.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts


Most Popular Stories

Community Events