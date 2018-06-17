Man sentenced to 15 years in prison for Shawnee Walmart attack

A man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for an attack at a Shawnee Walmart in 2016.

Johnson County District Court Judge Brenda Cameron sentenced Arthur Fred Wyatt III to a total of 180 months in custody of the Kansas Department of Corrections.

Wyatt was ordered to pay $13,920 to the Crime Victims Compensation Board who paid the owed money to the victims impacted by the crime.

In open court, the prosecutors and the judge thanked the numerous good Samaritans that rushed to the aid of "M.D.J.," who was the victim of the first attack in a Wal-Mart parking lot.

Numerous good Samaritans attempted to apprehend the two suspects that were participating in the attack.

Joshua Owen ended up being shot three times during the course of tackling Wyatt's codefendant.

Other good Samaritans provided aid to M.D.J. by allowing her to use their cell phones and caring for her infant as she was being treated.

Witnesses provided aid to Joshua Owen after he was critically injured and had blood filling up his airways and helped provide critical identifying information regarding the second attacker, who fled from the scene.

"All of these citizens should be applauded for their bravery and their desire to help another human being in need," a release from the Johnson County Prosecutor's Office said.