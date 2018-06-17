A man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for an attack at a Shawnee Walmart in 2016.
Johnson County District Court Judge Brenda Cameron sentenced Arthur Fred Wyatt III to a total of 180 months in custody of the Kansas Department of Corrections.
Wyatt was ordered to pay $13,920 to the Crime Victims Compensation Board who paid the owed money to the victims impacted by the crime.
In open court, the prosecutors and the judge thanked the numerous good Samaritans that rushed to the aid of "M.D.J.," who was the victim of the first attack in a Wal-Mart parking lot.
Numerous good Samaritans attempted to apprehend the two suspects that were participating in the attack.
Joshua Owen ended up being shot three times during the course of tackling Wyatt's codefendant.
Other good Samaritans provided aid to M.D.J. by allowing her to use their cell phones and caring for her infant as she was being treated.
Witnesses provided aid to Joshua Owen after he was critically injured and had blood filling up his airways and helped provide critical identifying information regarding the second attacker, who fled from the scene.
"All of these citizens should be applauded for their bravery and their desire to help another human being in need," a release from the Johnson County Prosecutor's Office said.
Related Content
- Man sentenced to 15 years in prison for Shawnee Walmart attack
- Portland elevator attacker sentenced to 16 years in prison for kidnapping, sex abuse
- Dallas man exonerated after 15 years in prison
- Gun-dealing cop sentenced to year in federal prison
- Teen sentenced to five years in prison for stealing shoes
- Man guilty of killing girlfriend sentenced to 26 years in prison
- Man pardoned after 132-year sentence is released from prison
- Walmart Parking Lot Shooter Gets More Than 100 Years in Prison, Morbid Tattoo Revealed
- Kobach uses Jeep with 'replica gun' in Shawnee parade, causes concern
- Alleged Bathroom Peeper Sentenced to State Prison