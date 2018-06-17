Clear

Former Honolulu sportscaster is dead after he was beaten into a coma

Former Honolulu sportscaster John Noland died Friday evening after he was beaten into a coma last weekend.

He was found unresponsive on Maunakea Street at about 1:40 a.m. on June 9 with head injuries.

Police arrested 58-year-old Mark Coleman Thursday night on suspicion of attempted murder, now manslaughter.

"The male was actually involved in an altercation where he was struck several times and fell down and hit his head. Just last night we arrested the suspect in this case," Acting major Walter Ozeki, Honolulu Police Department said.

Coleman has prior drug convictions on his rap-sheet and police report no items were taken from Noland but robbery appears to be the motive.

Video surveillance shows there may have been witnesses. HPD is hoping anyone with information comes forward.

