Clear

Second deputy dies after Kansas City courthouse shooting

A female deputy who was shot Friday as she and another deputy were transporting prisoners from a courthouse has died,...

Posted: Jun. 17, 2018 1:16 AM
Updated: Jun. 17, 2018 1:16 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A female deputy who was shot Friday as she and another deputy were transporting prisoners from a courthouse has died, officials in Kansas City, Kansas, said Saturday.

Scroll for more content...

The male deputy, Patrick Rohrer, was also shot and died at the hospital Friday. He and Theresa "TK" King were overcome by the suspect inside a gated area, police said. She died early Saturday morning.

"Deputy King and Deputy Rohrer did not just offer to us a total gift of themselves yesterday. They did it each and every day that they stepped out into their community," Mayor David Alvey said.

Rohrer, 35, was with the Wyandotte County Sheriff's Office for 17 years and King, 44, was a 14-year veteran. They both worked in the prisoner transport division.

Maj. Kelli Bailiff, a spokeswoman for the sheriff, said the two slain deputies were "bright and intelligent wonderful personalities. They were an asset to our agency. They came to work every day with a smile, willing to help out, willing to do anything."

King had three children, Bailiff said, and Rohrer had two.

The deputies appeared to follow proper procedure as they transported two prisoners, she said. The other inmate was not injured in the shooting.

Police said Friday that the suspect was shot. They didn't give any details Saturday as to his condition.

Related Content

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 76°
Feels Like: 86°
Maryville
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 81°
Savannah
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 86°
Cameron
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 80°
Fairfax
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 76°
Feels Like: 85°
A Heat Advisory is in effect until 8pm Monday for the entire KQTV viewing area. Temperatures will be in the mid 90s and heat index values between 100 and 105 degrees. A Heat Advisory means that a period of hot temperatures are expected. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in air-conditioned rooms, and stay out of the sun.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts


Most Popular Stories

Community Events