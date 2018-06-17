Clear

3 inmates escaped from jail in boxers. Authorities say a guard helped them

A manhunt is underway for three inmates who escaped from a jail in New Mexico with the help of a guard, authorities s...

Posted: Jun. 17, 2018 12:01 PM
Updated: Jun. 17, 2018 12:01 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A manhunt is underway for three inmates who escaped from a jail in New Mexico with the help of a guard, authorities said.

Scroll for more content...

Authorities have been searching for Aaron Davis Clark, 31; Victor Andrew Apodaca, 28, and Ricky Ramon Sena, 24, since they escaped Friday from a detention center in Clovis --- about 75 miles east of Albuquerque.

They were last seen wearing white T-shirts, white boxer shorts and head coverings, the Curry County Sheriff's Office said.

Sena was being held on an aggravated battery with deadly weapon charge. Apodaca was facing several drug charges, including trafficking controlled substances. Clark was being held on firearms, child abuse and identity theft charges, officials said.

The three men were still on the run Sunday -- unlike the guard who allegedly helped them escape.

Sarina Dodson, a detention officer at the Curry County Detention Center, was arrested about 100 miles southeast of the jail in Lubbock, Texas. She has been charged with one count of aiding a prisoner to escape.

Related Content

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 76°
Feels Like: 93°
Maryville
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 86°
Savannah
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 93°
Cameron
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 94°
Fairfax
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 92°
A Heat Advisory remains is in effect until 8pm Monday for the entire KQ2 viewing area. A Heat Advisory means that a period of hot temperatures are expected. Best advice is to drink plenty of fluids, stay in air-conditioned rooms, and stay out of the sun.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts


Most Popular Stories

Community Events