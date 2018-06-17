Monsoon rolls into the state with a stormy Saturday

This year's monsoon season is officially just a day old, but it's already brought us wet weather, cloudy skies and cooler temperatures.

Scattered showers were reported around the state, and some areas got a pretty good soaking.

It's a welcome change after three months of dry conditions. A report by the U.S. Drought Monitor last week showed that 97 percent of our state is classified under severe drought or worse.

Heavy rain was also reported in the high country Saturday.

And in Tucson, the winds from overnight storms were strong enough to blow a family's trampoline into a palm tree.

A flash flood warning was in effect in Carefree and Cave Creek until 6 p.m. Saturday. That warning has since expired.

By 3:30 p.m., more than an inch and a half of rain had fallen north of Cave Creek in less than an hour. Officials warned that low-lying roads near and through washes around the Cave Creek area could become impassable.

Despite the damp day, by 5:30 p.m., there was still was no measurable rain at Sky Harbor Airport; just a trace.

We did have some nice, cooler weather, however.

The high temperature today in Phoenix was 82 degrees, which is 22 degrees below normal. That sets a new record low maximum temperature for this date. The old record was 83 degrees set in 1995.

The threat of storms diminishes Sunday, but winds will remain breezy.

Conditions will dry out and heat up next week.

Highs will rise to near 100 Monday and up to 109 by next Friday.