Brooks Koepka wins back-to-back US Open titles

Brooks Koepka became the first man to win back-to-back US Open titles for 29 years after overcoming a testing and controversial week at Shinnecock Hills.

The 28-year-old Floridian triumphed by one shot over England's Tommy Fleetwood on an absorbing afternoon to back up his breakthrough major victory at Erin Hills 12 months ago.

Koepka began the day in a four-way tie for the lead and carded a two-under 68 for one over to edge Fleetwood, who fired only the sixth round of 63 in US Open history.

The American, who missed five months of the season with a wrist injury, finished two clear of world No.1 Dustin Johnson and three ahead of Masters champion Patrick Reed.

"It doesn't get old, it feels so good," said Koepka at the presentation ceremony on the 18th green.

"This is incredible. I don't think I could have dreamed of this, going back-to-back. It's truly special and I'm honored."

Kept his head

The last of the six previous back-to-back US Open winners was Curtis Strange in 1988 and 1989 -- ironically, the TV announcer who was asking the questions on the green.

Koepka's win snapped a streak of nine first-time major winners out of the previous 10 events and means Americans have won the last five majors.

The 118th US Open will be remembered for a tumultuous Saturday when conditions and testing pin placements turned the historic Shinnecock Hills layout into a brutally punishing test and led to severe criticism of organizer the USGA. Then there was Phil Mickelson's "putt-gate" controversy when the five-time major champion deliberately hit a moving ball.

But despite the furore, the cream rose to the top Sunday as Koepka kept his head and showed he has the skill and mental mettle to win around a seriously testing course as well as at the wide open, long hitters paradise that was Erin Hills.

"The US Open just takes so much discipline," said Koepka. "You have got to be a great putter and just kind of let things roll off your back. I enjoy the test. I enjoy being pushed to the limit. Sometimes you feel like you are about to break mentally, but that's what I enjoy."

'Very special'

The USGA accepted the situation had got out of hand on Long Island Saturday and watered the course overnight, as well as altering some hole locations to make scoring easier. Mickelson answered Saturday's mad-cap 81 with a 69 but refused to comment further on his antics.

Fleetwood, who finished fourth last year, took advantage and narrowly missed a major record-equaling putt for 62 on the last green. He then waited with his wife and baby son for about three hours to discover if his two-over target would be enough for a maiden major title.

"We said last night, 'shoot the greatest score in the US Open and you'll have a chance,'" said Fleetwood, 45 years to the day after Johnny Miller posted the first and only other 63 in the final round of a US Open. "It's something very special to shoot 63 in a US Open."

But Koepka, playing in the penultimate group with close friend Johnson, kept his early momentum going with a crucial putt for a bogey on the 11th to limit his losses. And he hung on during a nerve-jangling back nine -- he bogeyed the last for some late drama -- as long-time leader Johnson faded.

"We didn't really speak too much," he added. "He was busy grinding his tail off and I was busy grinding mine. We're extremely close. I love the guy to death. It would have been fun to dual it out with him coming down the end."

Another American Tony Finau, playing in the final group, was the only other player with a chance of usurping Koepka at the end but he couldn't get close enough over the closing holes and finished with a double bogey to end five over.

European traveler

The victory -- and first prize of $2.16 million -- is another chapter in the remarkable tale of a young multi-sport athlete in the US who moved into golf following a serious car crash and then learned his trade traveling around Europe and beyond on the second-tier Challenge Tour.

"Going over there was probably the best thing for my career and, when I look back on it, it's pretty special," he said after winning at Erin Hills.

Koepka won four times on the Challenge Tour and earned his first European Tour card in 2013. A first win came the following year and a maiden PGA Tour victory followed in 2015. Two years later he was a major champion, and now a two-time winner.