Clear

Walmart shopper accused of making more than 1,000 fake returns

A 23-year-old Walmart shopper is accused of making fraudulent returns at more than 1,000 of the chain's stores across...

Posted: Jun. 18, 2018 4:45 AM
Updated: Jun. 18, 2018 4:45 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A 23-year-old Walmart shopper is accused of making fraudulent returns at more than 1,000 of the chain's stores across the country.

Scroll for more content...

Thomas Frudaker was arrested Wednesday. Officials said he made $1.3 million worth of fraudulent returns at Walmart stores.

Suspicion arose when Frudaker attempted to return a computer at a Walmart in Yuma, Arizona, officials said. The store reported it appeared he had taken parts out of the machine before making the return.

According to CNN affiliate KSWT, the Yuma Police Department said it found Frudaker had committed similar fraudulent returns at more than 1,000 Walmarts over 18 months.

Frudaker faces six felony charges, including two counts of theft, two counts of fraudulent schemes and two counts of criminal damage.

His bond has been set at $40,000.

Related Content

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 96° Lo: 76°
Feels Like: 76°
Maryville
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 75°
Savannah
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 76°
Cameron
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 73°
Fairfax
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 74°
For tonight, expect mild temps with lows only dropping into the mid 70s. The heat continues into Monday with partly cloudy skies and highs in the 90s. Feels like temperatures will be near 100 degrees once again.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts


Most Popular Stories

Community Events