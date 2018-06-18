Clear

Three killed after being hit by train in London

Three people have been killed after being struck by a train in South London, British police confirmed Monday.

Three people have been killed after being struck by a train in South London, British police confirmed Monday.

Police were called to Loughborough Junction station in South London at 7:30 a.m. local time after reports of bodies being found on the railway tracks.

Emergency services attended the incident but three people were pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Police are still looking into the circumstances of why the people were on the tracks.

"My team are now working hard to understand what happened and how these three people came to lose their life on the railway," Detective Superintendent Gary Richardson from the British Transport Police said in a statement.

"My thoughts are with the family and friends of these three people.

"At this time, we are treating their death as unexplained as we make a number of immediate enquiries. I would ask anyone who was near to Loughborough Junction this morning, and saw something which they think might be relevant, please contact us as soon as possible."

Police said that officers remain at the scene and are "working to identify the deceased and inform their families."

