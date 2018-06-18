Clear

Chris Cornell's daughter debuts their Prince duet

Chris Cornell's teen daughter paid tribute to the late rocker on Father's Day with a duet of them singing a Prince hi...

Chris Cornell's teen daughter paid tribute to the late rocker on Father's Day with a duet of them singing a Prince hit.

Toni Cornell, 13, shared a video featuring her and father singing "Nothing Compares 2 U" which was made famous after Sin-ad O'Connor covered it.

The teen posted it on Cornell's YouTube page with a note that read "I love you and miss you so much. You were the best father anyone could ask for."

"Our relationship was so special, and you were always there for me. You gave me courage when I didn't have any," she wrote. "You believed in me when I didn't. I miss your love everyday."

Cornell ended the note writing "Recording this song with you was a special and amazing experience I wish I could repeat 100 times over and I know you would too. Happy Father's Day daddy, nothing compares to you."

Chris Cornell, lead singer of Soundgarden and Audioslave, died in May 2017 after a performance in Detroit. The coroner ruled his death suicide by hanging.

His good friend Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington committed suicide two months later on Cornell's birthday.

Toni Cornell honored her father and Bennington in August 2017 with a performance of Leonard Cohen's "Hallelujah," alongside One Republic on "Good Morning America."

She also penned a note to the rocker Father's Day 2017 which was posted on Cornell's official Facebook page.

In it she talked of his love of another Prince song, "The Beautiful Ones."

The younger Cornell said her father introduced her to the song after they watched "Purple Rain" together.

"'This song is so special it doesn't even belong in a genre. When I was in my twenties, I saw this in the theatre and some guy started cracking up laughing at this scene and song. It got me really mad,' you said," she wrote. "I fell in love with the song too and listened to it on repeat."

The late spring heat continues into Monday with lots of sunshine and highs in the middle 90s. Feels like temperatures will be around 100 degrees once again. A Heat Advisory remains is in effect until 8pm Monday for the entire KQ2 viewing area. Best advice is to drink plenty of fluids, stay in air-conditioned rooms, and stay out of the sun. Big changes move in for the new workweek as relief from the dry conditions & summer heat is on the way beginning into Tuesday.
