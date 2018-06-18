Clear

'American Idol' winner Scotty McCreery weds high school sweetheart

Their love story inspired his song and this weekend Scotty McCreery married his longtime girlfriend.The Season...

Posted: Jun. 18, 2018 11:10 AM
Updated: Jun. 18, 2018 11:10 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Their love story inspired his song and this weekend Scotty McCreery married his longtime girlfriend.

The Season 10 "American Idol" winner wed Gabi Dugal in the North Carolina mountains Saturday, People reported.

The pair first met in kindergarten in their hometown of Garner, North Carolina.

"We've been dating six years and have known each other our whole lives," McCreery told People. "That kind of story doesn't happen too often nowadays. I support her dreams and she supports mine."

His song, "This Is it,' is about their relationship and his proposal which he pulled off in a secluded spot on Grandfather Mountain about 200 miles northwest of Garner, a Raleigh suburb.

Dugal, who is a nurse at Duke University Hospital, wore a gown by Morilee. They plan to honeymoon in Tahiti.

The pair wed Saturday

They first met in kindergarten

Related Content

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 94°
Maryville
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 86°
Savannah
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 94°
Cameron
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 89°
Fairfax
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 91°
The late spring heat continues into Monday with lots of sunshine and highs in the middle 90s. Feels like temperatures will be around 100 degrees once again. A Heat Advisory remains is in effect until 8pm Monday for the entire KQ2 viewing area. Best advice is to drink plenty of fluids, stay in air-conditioned rooms, and stay out of the sun. Big changes move in for the new workweek as relief from the dry conditions & summer heat is on the way beginning into Tuesday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts


Most Popular Stories

Community Events