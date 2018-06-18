Clear

Supreme Court sidesteps partisan gerrymandering cases, let maps stand for now

The Supreme Court on Monday sidestepped two major cases concerning partisan gerrymandering, allowing challenged maps ...

Posted: Jun. 18, 2018 11:08 AM
Updated: Jun. 18, 2018 11:08 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The Supreme Court on Monday sidestepped two major cases concerning partisan gerrymandering, allowing challenged maps in two states to stand for now.

The ruling in a Wisconsin case dodges the question of whether courts can hear claims concerning partisan gerrymandering, but the justices did make it more difficult for challengers to bring such claims.

One case, Gill v. Whitford, was brought by Wisconsin Democrats challenging maps drawn by Republicans, and the other, Benisek v. Lamone, was brought by Maryland Republicans challenging a district map drawn by Democrats.

The Gill opinion is a blow to Democratic challengers in Wisconsin who challenged Republican-drawn maps and had won in lower court.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

The late spring heat continues into Monday with lots of sunshine and highs in the middle 90s. Feels like temperatures will be around 100 degrees once again. A Heat Advisory remains is in effect until 8pm Monday for the entire KQ2 viewing area. Best advice is to drink plenty of fluids, stay in air-conditioned rooms, and stay out of the sun. Big changes move in for the new workweek as relief from the dry conditions & summer heat is on the way beginning into Tuesday.
