Del Monte recalls vegetable trays linked to outbreak of Cyclospora illnesses

Del Monte Fresh Produce is voluntarily recalling a limited amount of vegetable trays containing fresh broccoli, cauli...

Posted: Jun. 18, 2018 11:08 AM
Updated: Jun. 18, 2018 11:08 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Del Monte Fresh Produce is voluntarily recalling a limited amount of vegetable trays containing fresh broccoli, cauliflower, celery sticks, carrots and dill dip.

The recall includes 6 oz., 12 oz. and 28 oz. trays that were sold to select retailers in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Minnesota and Wisconsin.

Del Monte has recalled the products because they may be contaminated with Cyclospora, a parasite that can cause the intestinal illness Cyclosporiasis.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, the infection usually is not life threatening. Symptoms include watery diarrhea, loss of appetite, weight loss, cramping, bloating, increased gas, nausea and fatigue.

The recalled products have a "Best if Enjoyed By" date of June 17, 2018. They were distributed with the following labels and markings:

Del Monte 6 oz. Veg Tray w/dip

Most Recent Best By Date: 6/17/2018

Components: Baby carrots, broccoli, cauliflower and dill dip

UPC Code: 7 1752472715 2

Del Monte 12 oz. Veg Tray w/dip

Most Recent Best By Date: 6/17/2018

Components: Baby carrots, broccoli, cauliflower and dill dip

UPC Code: 7 1752472518 9

Del Monte 28 oz. Small Veg Tray w/dip

Most Recent Best By Date: 6/17/2018

Components: Baby carrots, broccoli, cauliflower, celery sticks and dill dip

UPC Code: 7 1752478604 3

The FDA says consumers who have purchased the recalled trays should throw them away immediately.

A Heat Advisory remains is in effect until 8pm Monday for the entire KQ2 viewing area.
