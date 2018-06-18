Clear

Coke is coming back to Frisch's

Coke is coming back to Frisch's, restaurant officials announced Monday.The Cincinnati-based chain made the ann...

Posted: Jun. 18, 2018 4:34 PM
Updated: Jun. 18, 2018 4:34 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Coke is coming back to Frisch's, restaurant officials announced Monday.

Scroll for more content...

The Cincinnati-based chain made the announcement Monday morning. It's a change Cincinnatians have been asking for for years.

"Coca-Cola will return to the Frisch's brand. The conversion is expected to happened September 2018," Frisch's CEO Jason Vaughn said.

Vaughn said the restaurant has received many requests for the change since it switched to Pepsi in 2014, ending a five-decade run of Coke products. Frisch's decided to make the change as a new contract came up.

The switch to Pepsi was a questionable one for many in the city, most of whom grew up with the restaurant's famed cherry or vanilla Cokes.

Related Content

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Few Clouds
95° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 104°
Maryville
Scattered Clouds
95° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 95°
Savannah
Few Clouds
95° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 104°
Cameron
Scattered Clouds
92° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 99°
Fairfax
Few Clouds
94° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 100°
Very hot conditions expected to continue through the evening with temps in the 90s and feels like temperatures in the low 100s. There is a chance of a few isolated storms too, mainly west of St. Joseph. For tonight, will keep an isolated storm chance in the forecast as lows fall into the 70s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts


Most Popular Stories

Community Events