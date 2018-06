El agente del FBI Peter Strzok dice que está dispuesto a testificar ante la Comisión Judicial de la Cámara

Saint Joseph Few Clouds 95° Hi: 95° Lo: 74° Feels Like: 104° More Weather Maryville Scattered Clouds 95° Hi: 94° Lo: 71° Feels Like: 95° More Weather Savannah Few Clouds 95° Hi: 94° Lo: 73° Feels Like: 104° More Weather Cameron Scattered Clouds 92° Hi: 94° Lo: 74° Feels Like: 99° More Weather Fairfax Few Clouds 94° Hi: 94° Lo: 71° Feels Like: 100° More Weather

Very hot conditions expected to continue through the evening with temps in the 90s and feels like temperatures in the low 100s. There is a chance of a few isolated storms too, mainly west of St. Joseph. For tonight, will keep an isolated storm chance in the forecast as lows fall into the 70s.