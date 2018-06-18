Soccer fans woke up early for World Cup watch party

A couple of local bars opened their doors early Sunday morning welcoming enthusiastic soccer fans. Senor Pepe's in Northwest Bakersfield, Que Pasa Mexican Cafe near Valley Plaza and Rock & Wings in South Bakersfield all held World Cup watch parties.

Scroll for more content...

At Rock & Wings, some fans showed up as early as 3 a.m., while about a hundred fans were in line by 6:30 a.m. a half hour before the bar opened. Shortly after opening the sports bar was at capacity with fans representing the colors of the Mexican National Soccer Team, El Tri.

One of Rock & Wings' co-owners, Miguel Mickey Sanchez, told 23 ABC he wasn't expected as large of a crowd as he did and he was shocked to have to turn people away once he was at capacity. And for the next game he'll try to expand and have an outdoor section.

Mexico will next face South Korea on Saturday June 23rd at 8 a.m. local time.