Clear

Bobcat sighted by hikers as it perched on saguaro

A bobcat climbed to new heights Monday morning, as it was spotted perched on top of a large saguaro along a hiking tr...

Posted: Jun. 18, 2018 9:19 PM
Updated: Jun. 18, 2018 9:19 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A bobcat climbed to new heights Monday morning, as it was spotted perched on top of a large saguaro along a hiking trail in Buckeye.

Scroll for more content...

Two bikers saw the cat while biking along the Verrado Lost Creek Trail around 8 a.m. Monday.

Philip Houck and Doug Carter took pictures of the bobcat with their cellphones and were shared by Houck's wife, Nancy.

Houck and Carter said the animal was panting and looked hungry. The bikers knew there was a nearby golf course, so they tried to help the animal down to lead him to water and later called animal control.

The animal eventually climbed down and ran away.

Although Houck and Carter did not know what caused the cat to scale the cactus, bobcats have been known to climb tall trees and even saguaros to escape from predators.

Bobcats are very adept climbers and have tougher paws than the average house cat, helping them remain immune to the saguaro's prickly needles and escape to safety.

The bobcat did not appear injured when it eventually climbed down from the saguaro.

Related Content

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Broken Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 95°
Maryville
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 81°
Savannah
Broken Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 95°
Cameron
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 91°
Fairfax
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 81°
We say goodbye to the extreme heat on Tuesday but say hello to storm chances. For tonight, will keep an isolated storm chance in the forecast as lows fall into the 70s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts


Most Popular Stories

Community Events