Clear

Alligator seen swimming off Southwest Florida beach Monday

A charter boat in the Gulf of Mexico came upon an unusual sight near Bonita Springs Monday.The boat from Islan...

Posted: Jun. 18, 2018 9:19 PM
Updated: Jun. 18, 2018 9:19 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A charter boat in the Gulf of Mexico came upon an unusual sight near Bonita Springs Monday.

Scroll for more content...

The boat from Island Time Dolphin & Shelling Cruises was cruising off Big Hickory Island Monday morning when they spotted a small alligator taking a dip off the beach.

They recorded video of the reptile swimming just off the surf line.

It then came ashore and walked up the beach.

NOAA says that while alligators are predominately freshwater creatures, they can tolerate salt water for short periods of time.

Related Content

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Broken Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 95°
Maryville
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 81°
Savannah
Broken Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 95°
Cameron
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 91°
Fairfax
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 81°
We say goodbye to the extreme heat on Tuesday but say hello to storm chances. For tonight, will keep an isolated storm chance in the forecast as lows fall into the 70s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts


Most Popular Stories

Community Events